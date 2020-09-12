Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) received a C$5.50 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRU. National Bank Financial cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$3.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.29. The company has a market cap of $535.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom Mullane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,150.40.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

