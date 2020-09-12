Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTV. Bank of America raised their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Fortive stock opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $79,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

