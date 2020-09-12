FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $53.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

