Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Trading Up 5.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $18.93. 120,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 64,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Specifically, Director Matthew Kaness purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $83,650.00. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $100,038.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,796.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,784. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

