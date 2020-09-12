First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

