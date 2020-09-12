First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,036 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

