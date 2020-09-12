First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,774 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 666.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228,131 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 163.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,391,000 after buying an additional 215,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $325.33 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

