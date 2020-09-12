First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,304 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 25.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Air Lease by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Air Lease by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 60.0% in the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 880,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Air Lease stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

