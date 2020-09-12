First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,921 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Citigroup raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

