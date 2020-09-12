First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.50.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,052.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,066.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $977.32. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

