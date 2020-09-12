First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,972 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. FMR LLC raised its position in WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,507,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WNS by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 767,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,883 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in WNS by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 83,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WNS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,209,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after buying an additional 48,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. WNS’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

