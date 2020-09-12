First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Paul John Balson increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,091,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $98.90.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.