First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.