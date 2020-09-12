First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

