First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Nomura increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

