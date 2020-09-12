First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 37,805 Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

