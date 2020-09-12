First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,324 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 213.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,333,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,718,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,302,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 83.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,854,000 after buying an additional 206,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

MAA stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

