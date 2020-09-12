First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,590 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 59.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $47.29 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.423 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

CHCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

