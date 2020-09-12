First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,568,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 111.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 414,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 218,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in IAA by 191.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,839,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,932,000 after buying an additional 1,207,943 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in IAA by 263.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after buying an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.10. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $54.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

