First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 82,436 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 479.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,436 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 828.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,455 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,668.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $452.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

