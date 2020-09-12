First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 62,941 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,941 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 995,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.