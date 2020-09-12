First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

