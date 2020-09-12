First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

First Capital has raised its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FCAP opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of -0.12. First Capital has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $81.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 25.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

