Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $207,000 Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total transaction of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,172 shares of company stock worth $4,833,165. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.43.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $418.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.88. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $515.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

