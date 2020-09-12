Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 1,052 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

VCR opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $251.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

