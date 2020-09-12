Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

