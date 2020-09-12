Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $208,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,285,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $260.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.25. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $284.57.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

