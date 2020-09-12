Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $43,000 in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

