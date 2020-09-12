Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $218,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

