Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

NYSE:ET opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.82%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Several research firms have commented on ET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.