Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.65% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 455,631 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 240,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 230,352 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,765,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 152,760 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,727,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $60.88 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93.

