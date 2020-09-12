FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 176,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $233.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

