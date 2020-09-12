ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) versus InterCloud Systems (NASDAQ:ICLD) Head-To-Head Review

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ExlService has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ExlService and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 7.29% 13.04% 7.23% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ExlService and InterCloud Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $991.35 million 2.09 $67.66 million $2.43 24.99 InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.01 -$44.33 million N/A N/A

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ExlService and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 6 2 0 2.25 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

ExlService currently has a consensus target price of $67.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ExlService beats InterCloud Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

