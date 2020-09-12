Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 1,696,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,283,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,020 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

