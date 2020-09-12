Executive Network Partnering Corp. Prices IPO at $25.00 Per Share (ENPC.U)

Executive Network Partnering Corp. (ENPC.U) plans to raise $300 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 12,000,000 shares at a price of $25.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $305 million.

Evercore ISI served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Executive Network Partnering Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Executive Network Partnering Corporation (“ENPC”) was formed as a partnership among Paul Ryan, our Chairman, who has served as the 54th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; Solamere Capital, a private equity firm anchored by its network of leading business executives, including former chief executive officers of S&P 500 companies (the “Solamere Network”), and Alex Dunn, who has served in various senior operating roles at several businesses where he helped grow shareholder value, most recently as President of Vivint SmartHome (NYSE: VVNT). We are a newly organized company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “partnering transaction.” We have not selected any business with which we will partner and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with respect to a specific partnering transaction. We may pursue a partnering transaction in any business or industry but expect to focus on a business where we believe our strong network, operational background, and aligned economic structure will provide us with a competitive advantage. “.

Executive Network Partnering Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 137 Newbury Street, 7th Floor Boston, MA 02116 and can be reached via phone at 857) 362-9205.

