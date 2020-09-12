Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

EPM opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 125.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

