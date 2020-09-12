Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ET stock opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.58. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $966.32 million and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

