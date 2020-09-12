Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of ET stock opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.58. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $966.32 million and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.
