Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 348,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 828,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

