Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the August 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.0 days.

Shares of EUXTF opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. Euronext has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $118.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut Euronext from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ING Group downgraded Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

