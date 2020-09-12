Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

EQB stock opened at C$76.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.22. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 13.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total value of C$82,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,466,776.60. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$40,483.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,716.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,486 shares of company stock worth $538,284.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

