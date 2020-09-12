EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $16.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.11.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. EQT’s revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

