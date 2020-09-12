Entravision Communication (EVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Entravision Communication has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entravision Communication has a payout ratio of -34.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Entravision Communication to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

EVC stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.53. Entravision Communication has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

