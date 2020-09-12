Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend by 51.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $29.08 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,378. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

