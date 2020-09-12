Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,686 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Entergy by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

