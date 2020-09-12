EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,996.21

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $13,996.21 and $7.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.05057008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037789 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00054628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.