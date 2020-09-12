EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading Down 5.1%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,801,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,958,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 3.67.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 717,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 967,284 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

