Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Engie stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENGIY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

