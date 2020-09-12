Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Enerplus worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Enerplus by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,575,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 995,069 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Enerplus by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,503,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,981,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 683,299 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Enerplus by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,239,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 651,790 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,141,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 576,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enerplus Corp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0076 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

