Energycoin (ENRG) Trading Up 33.6% Over Last Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $202,503.65 and $16.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010060 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

