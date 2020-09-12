Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.05.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 267,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.68% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

